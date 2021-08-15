Faith

Faith Oyedepo: Wives who question husband’s position are under demonic influence

Posted on

The wife of President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Mrs. Faith Oyedepo, has said any woman or women’s organization that attempts to question the position of a man in a family should be seen as being under a demonic influence.

 

The renowned pastor’s wife said women should be in subjection to their husbands in everything. She shared this thought on her Istagram page, saying ”Any woman or women’s organization that attempts to question the position of the man in the family should be regarded as being under a demonic influence. God expects that just as the Church is subject to Christ in everything, even so, women should be in subjection to their husbands in everything.”

 

Her statement is coming days after a feminist group slammed her husband for saying feminism leads to frustration and devastation. Oyedepo explained that any woman whose vision is a feminist revolution should not attempt to get married because it won’t work. According to the clergyman, when the Bible says “submit yourself to your husband in everything,” women respond saying, “No, not today, that was before. Right now, nobody can do that. We are co-heirs, male and female, no difference.”

 

Oyedepo continued, saying such women think they are too smart for God to lead them. He said when they are told that “this is the way to go,” they respond saying, “No, let me educate you, God. You didn’t go to school, did you?” The clergyman added, “Right now, there is a feminine revolution. Then you get into feminine frustration and destiny devastation.”

 

The Bishop’s comment was attacked by members of the Nigeria Feminist Forum who wondered if feminism was responsible for the “unproductivity” of the pastors he recently sacked from his church.

