Fajuyi’s son begs Nigerians not to allow father’s death to be in vain

The first son of late Military Governor of the old Western Region, Lt.-Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, Donald has urged Nigerians not to allow the sacrifices of his father who died 56 years ago to be in vain. Fajuyi alongside the then Military Head of State, Major- General Johnson Thomas Unumakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi were assassinated by some soldiers during what has now been termed a counter- coup In a chat with Saturday Telegraph yesterday to commemorate the 56th memorial anniversary of his father’s assassination on Friday, Donald Fajuyi lamented the sorry state of the nation. Lamenting the state of the country, he said “What do we have to say? The ideals that my father and his likes stood for which are anchored on honesty, hard work and loyalty to the country are clearly lacking in the quality of leadership in the country. “With all these stories that we hear do not make anyone optimistic. For instance look at the quality of the two leading contestants for the Presidency. Is there anything to be hopeful for? The situation is so saddening.”
Related Articles
Niger Deputy Speaker resigns
The Deputy Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Kassim Bako Alfa, yesterday resigned his appointment. Alfa tendered his letter of resignation during yesterday’s plenary session. He, however, was replaced by the member representing Lavun, Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba, who was immediately sworn in after being nominated by the member representing Paikoro constituency, Hon. Suleiman […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Security Threat: Nasarawa orders closure of public, private schools
The Nasarawa State government yesterday ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools in the state following security threats as part of proactive measures to safeguard the lives of students. The decision, the government said, followed security threats across the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the government already in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Trump threatens to not sign COVID-19 bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks. U.S. government operations are being funded on a temporary basis through Dec. 28, waiting for the $1.4 trillion […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)