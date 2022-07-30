News

Fajuyi’s son begs Nigerians not to allow father’s death to be in vain

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

The first son of late Military Governor of the old Western Region, Lt.-Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, Donald has urged Nigerians not to allow the sacrifices of his father who died 56 years ago to be in vain. Fajuyi alongside the then Military Head of State, Major- General Johnson Thomas Unumakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi were assassinated by some soldiers during what has now been termed a counter- coup In a chat with Saturday Telegraph yesterday to commemorate the 56th memorial anniversary of his father’s assassination on Friday, Donald Fajuyi lamented the sorry state of the nation. Lamenting the state of the country, he said “What do we have to say? The ideals that my father and his likes stood for which are anchored on honesty, hard work and loyalty to the country are clearly lacking in the quality of leadership in the country. “With all these stories that we hear do not make anyone optimistic. For instance look at the quality of the two leading contestants for the Presidency. Is there anything to be hopeful for? The situation is so saddening.”

 

Our Reporters

