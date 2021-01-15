Fake COVID-19 vaccines in circulation – NAFDAC warns

…says no vaccine has been approved in Nigeria

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians to beware of fake COVID-19 vaccines being circulated in the country.

Giving the warning on Friday in Abuja, the Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the vaccines could cause other serious ailments capable of leading to death.

She added that so far, the Agency was yet to receive or approve any COVID-19 vaccine application.

She further warned government and private establishments including business organisations, not to order any COVID-19 vaccine without first engaging with the Agency and getting authorisation to do so.

She said: “NAFDAC has not received any application from COVID-19 Vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse events must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use.

“There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. No COVID-19 Vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause Covid-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill.

“Vaccines should not be ordered by any company or corporation. The companies that manufacture the vaccines if they are genuine companies know they have to submit their application to NAFDAC.

“No government establishment or agencies should order COVID-19 vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if the vaccine has been approved.

“However, NAFDAC is discussing with manufactures of candidate COVID-19 vaccines concerning potential Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), registration or licensing of their product as the case may be. The Agency assures applicants that if Phase 3 clinical data are very convincing and robust with regards to safety and efficacy, and the vaccine has been submitted for WHO for Emergency Use Listing, NAFDAC will welcome the application for Emergency Use Authorisation in Nigeria.”

