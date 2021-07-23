Metro & Crime

Fake Customs officer jailed 20 years for employment scam

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, yesterday sentenced a fake Customs officer, Yakubu Azeez Afolayan, to 20 years’ imprisonment for impersonation and job scam. The convict paraded himself as a Customs officer and swindled unsuspecting job seekers under the guise of helping them to secure employment into the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) before the long arm of the law caught up with him. The 34-year-old Afolayan, from Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was arraigned on March 14, 2019 on a four-count charge by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict pleaded not guilty to all the charges. In the course of the trial, which lasted for more than two years, the prosecution called four witnesses, including one of his victims, an officer of the NCS and the investigating officer, who is an operative of the EFCC. In his ruling, Justice Abdulgafar said from the totality of the evidence placed before the court, the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and linked the convict to the crime. He said: “It is very clear from the totality of the evidence of PW1 to PW4 that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. It was the evidence of PW1 that the Nigerian Customs Service does not sell its recruitment forms to job applicants, but the defendant was collecting various sums of money from his victims as application fees. “All the evidence were not challenged or controverted by the defendant.

“Another aspect to be considered in this case is the statements made by the defendant while he was in the custody of the EFCC. The statements were made voluntarily and he (Afolayan) confessed to the crime. “The statement of account of the defendant is additional evidence in this case. The statements showed how monies were deposited into his account domiciled with the UBA by several job seekers. “It’s the opinion of this Honourable Court that the case of the prosecution has merit. “I hereby sentence you, Yakubu Azeez Afolayan, to seven years’ imprisonment on Count 1; seven years’ imprisonment on Count 2; three years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and three years’ imprisonment on Count 4, to run concurrently.”

