Fake Drugs: NAFDAC vows to implement pharmaceutical traceability

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has vowed to confront the menace of substandard and falsified medicines in the country with the implementation of pharmaceutical traceability strategy with a view to safeguarding the health of the Nigerian populace. The Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, dropped the hint at the Traceability workshop in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The workshop organised by NAFDAC was aimed at finalising the draft Traceability of pharmaceutical products regulations in the country. According to Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement by NAFDAC Resident Media Consultant in Lagos yesterday, the onerous task of safeguarding the health of the nation is daunting in the face of the chaotic drug distribution system currently existing in Nigeria. She emphasised that the falsification and diversion of health commodities carry very serious health and economic consequences.
