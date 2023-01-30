News

Fake Drugs: NAFDAC vows to implement pharmaceutical traceability

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has vowed to confront the menace of substandard and falsified medicines in the country with the implementation of pharmaceutical traceability strategy with a view to safeguarding the health of the Nigerian populace. The Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, dropped the hint at the Traceability workshop in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The workshop organised by NAFDAC was aimed at finalising the draft Traceability of pharmaceutical products regulations in the country. According to Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement by NAFDAC Resident Media Consultant in Lagos yesterday, the onerous task of safeguarding the health of the nation is daunting in the face of the chaotic drug distribution system currently existing in Nigeria. She emphasised that the falsification and diversion of health commodities carry very serious health and economic consequences.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu: COVID-19 won’t affect my devt agenda for Lagosians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… govt records 81% projected revenue in 6 months Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic won’t deter his administration from taking the state to greater heights, saying he would not be derailed from pursuing the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda. Speaking through the state’s Commissioner for Information […]
News

Marketers explain reasons for rising aviation fuel price

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Major oil marketers, under the aegis of the Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), have said the rise in the price of aviation fuel is beyond their control, saying it has to do with global market reaction to the Russia-Ukraine war, forex scarcity, inflation and logistics, among others.  In a statement, the Chairman, Olumide Adeosun, […]
News

APC to Committee: Your decisions’ll affect Congresses, Convention positively or otherwise

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the party’s Membership Registration/ Revalidation Appeal’s Committee, stating that the decisions of the committee would determine the success of the congresses and National Convention of the party. The Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee charged the committee to be fair to all members of the party. Inaugurating the 18-member […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica