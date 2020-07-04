Fake DSS officer arrested in Taraba

The Taraba State Command of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) yesterday paraded a 45-year-old man, Mr. Ishaya Adamu Jonathan, allegedly for parading himself as a DSS officer while defrauding people in Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states.

The state’s Director of the DSS, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, while briefing journalists in Jalingo, said Jonathan was arrested in Ambairi Hotel, along Donga road, Jalingo, few days ago. According to him, the suspect was lodging in the hotel with his purported wife who was later discovered he married with deceit while masquerading as a very senior officer of the DSS. Commenting, the state’s Assistant Director of the DSS, S.A Balogun, who read the text of the state’s Director, told journalists that the suspect lied to his victims, including his purported wife, that he was recently transferred from Gombe State to Nasarawa State. He said: “He was telling the lies in order to apparently cover up his fraudulent identity from his supposed wife and the general public.

“One of the recent victims of the suspect was a 55-year-old, a divorcee and mother of four who he met in Gombe State early this year and proposed a marriage laced with deceit. “The marriage was purportedly solemnised by a Mallam in Yola, Adamawa State in the absence of the said woman.”

Like this: Like Loading...