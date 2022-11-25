Metro & Crime

Fake EFCC operatives arrested, extorting victims with POS, others in Delta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dominic Adewole, Asaba and Taiwo Jimoh

Five fake officials of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have been arrested for breaking into houses of unsuspecting members of the public in Delta State.

The suspects include 29-year-old Prince Allison resident, a resident of Port Harcourt, who acted as the leader of the syndicate and claimed to be a contract staff of the Commission, one George Chisom Onyeweagu, also 29 years, resident of Owerri, Joseph Osinachi, a 23 years resident of Lagos State, Duke Okoro, 40 years, residing in Asaba and Onyocha Stanley, a 32-year-old resident of Owerri.

Their victims were mainly teenagers within 15-19 age bracket, and youths within marital ages.

Within a nightfall, the suspects were said to have extorted over N21 million from victims that bribed them rather than beingtaken to the ‘Commission’s office’.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, who reeled out their names in Asaba, Friday said they operated forcefully using POS on the accounts of their victims.

 

Reporter

