Fake, expired drugs causing kidney, liver diseases – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday identified fake and expired drugs as causes of kidney and liver diseases in the country. Umahi said fake and expired drugs were being sold indiscriminately in the rural areas without being checked. The Governor spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capitalwhenheflaggedoff thestate Health Insurance Scheme. He condemned the selling of herbal substances by the vendors which he said was very injurious to the health of those that patronise them. “If you go to the localities, you will notice people selling expired, substandard and fake drugs. Little wonder we are having kidney, liver, and cancer problems recently.” “We were not used to this because we eat fresh foods, we shouldn’t have this and this is the drugs that are causing it and I wonder what our health system people are doing.”

