Fake gas cylinders likely to dominate market –SON

Producers and smugglers of substandard cooking gas cylinders will continue to thrive in their business until Nigeria begin production of highly quality cylinders, the Director General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has said.

 

He said smugglers were destroying the business of Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) accessories, arguing that turnover of firms, which plans to produce quality LPG materials had dropped significantly.

 

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forun in Lagos recently, Salim said government was ready to support producers of gas cylinders once the operators in the sub-sector cooperate with Nigerian leaders.

 

He blamed the increase in fake gas cylinders on non-implementation of laws by the past leaders. He said local manufacturers of cooking gas accessories would start producing quality ones, anytime laws that would check their activities are implemented by the government.

 

Salim observed that substandard gas cylinders and other accessories were cheap, arguing that the development informed the decision of Nigerians to patronise them.

