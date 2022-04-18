Metro & Crime

Fake gold miner murders 28-year-old bizman in Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

A fake gold miner, identified simply as Bashir, has killed a 28-year-old businessman, Hassan Shehu, at the Minna Kure market in Tudun-Fulani area of Bosso Local Government Area of the state The deceased was said to have been stabbed on the neck, from where he bled to death before help could reach him last Wednesday.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect who is now at large posed to be a gold miner popularly called artisanal miner. It was also gathered that the deceased, a gold seller, left his shop at the popular Kure market to Tudun- Fulani after receiving call from a customer who want to buy some gold items.

The lifeless body of Shehu was later recovered from the area, following a distress call made to the police.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said a preliminary investigation has indicated a case of culpable homicide, saying the late Shehu was stabbed to death in the neck. He stated that the deceased met his death, when he was invited to Tudun-Fulani by one, Bashir, presently at large, to sell some gold items.

 

“The Command received a distress call that a male lifeless body was found at an apartment in Tudun- Fulani area of Bosso Local Government Area, Minna. “The police operatives attached to Bosso Division were drafted to the scene and recovered the lifeless body.

 

“The said suspect, Bashir was allegedly seen to have driven the victim’s vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money away”, he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

