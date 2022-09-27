Fake Kidnapping: Court jails dethroned Shangisha Baale 15 years

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Nigeria, Tuesday sentenced the dethroned Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Mutiu Ogundare, to 15 years imprisonment for faking his kidnap.

It would be recalled that the court had on June 15 discharged and acquitted the third defendant, Ogundare’s wife, Abolanle because she had no link to the offences.

But the judge on the same day convicted Ogundare alongside his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed, on three counts, bordering on conspiracy and fake kidnapping.

The judge specifically sentenced the duo to 10 years imprisonment on count one without an option of fine, count two to one-year imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine and count three to 15 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

