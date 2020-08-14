Fake lifestyle not a decent way to live – Onah

Uche Onah is an award winning choreographer, actor and dancer. A graduate of Theatre Art, University of Ibadan, he has featured in several popular productions, including musicals and reality television shows as choreographer and instructor. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he recalls how it all started, challenges and projection. He also talks about fake lifestyle by celebrities, dance and other issues

Growing up, did you really set to become an actor or a dancer?

Growing up, for me, was interesting, especially the fact that I was born into a artists; fine art and dramatic art exist in my family. My siblibgs are all into the arts, especially fine art. My eldest brother is a fine artist. So we were all born in the arts. So, becoming a dancer or an actor or a fine artist wasn’t a problem, it’s an inborn thing. Everybody in my family, at a point in time, was into the arts before we began to find our direction on where we want to be in life. As I said, I started very young. My elder brother, Kent Onah was the one that put me by his side while he was doing or two NTA productions in the early 80s. I was so young then, and I did one or two soap operas then, and I even featured in Checkmate, Papa Ajasco, incameoappearances. Whatwecall extras. So, as I said, growing up as an actor or a dancer was not a coincidence, it was just a natural thing.

Whichcamefirst, actingordancing?

At the point in time, it was difficult for me to define was first, acting or dancing, because when I started fully, I started doing everything. Way back in 1989, when we travelled to North Korea, it wasn’t just a drama, it wasn’t just dancing, all was involved. It was a dance drama thing. I was playing a major role. The title of the play is The Patriotic Youth, and I played the role of the patriotic youth. We were doing the Wazobia dances; I was playing a role also. Then, I represented the country in painting too, at Pyongyang, North Korea. So, it wasn’t that I was doing dancing first or acting first. I started doing l together. Professionally, I started from Ayota Arts Centre, Lagos, led by the late Segun Taiwo. He actually brought me up professionally in the arts, before I met Chuck Mike, Bayo Oduneye, Dr. Chuks Okoye of the University of Ibadan, and other wonderful directors that I have worked with. I spent a lot of time with Chuck Mike. But, as I said, Ayota Arts Centre brought me up professionally. That was where I started professionally. Also, I used to go out with my elder brother to do some Na productions before I joined the drama group in the church. I am a Catholic, so, I have to some of the societies in the church, and preferred to join the dramatic society. So, for me, both of them came all together.

At what stage did choreography come in?

I am still confused, because as at when I was practising fully at Ayota Arts Centre, then I was still in secondary school, and after secondary school I was employed full time. All that period, I found myself either acting or dancing. And for about seven years I was the props man for Ayota Arts Centre. Also, at that time everybody would step back when it comes to dancing. That was when I started choreography. So, I my journey as a choreographer started, somehow, alongside acting, dancing and stage management, because in Ayota, the late Segun Taiwo would not allow you to be there just for acting or dancing alone. You are to go through all the areas or genres of the performing art. So, at some point we used to have lecture time – time to read, time to analyze scripts, time to hold workshop for script and so on. Every 3rd term holiday for, we used to bring children together to do workshop with them. So, apart from acting, dancing, choreography, learning how to direct, I also learnt how to coordinate, how to be a leader, how to be in charge. Everything started when I was at Ayota Arts Centre. At a point, Mr. Segun Taiwo used to take us to see Chuck Mike’s productions. Later, I did a lot of productions with Chuck Mike. So, there is no line in-between me as a dancer or an actor or a choreographer because at Ayota Arts Centre, you have to go through every one of them. It depends on you to choose where you think you belong. I was able to fall into all the categories. I also learnt how to handle and build sets and costumes. For me, everything was together. But professionally, acting, dancing and choreography were in front of me.

You were a dance instructor, Maltina Dance All for two seasons.

Tell us about your experience The first time that I was invited to be part of Maltina Dance All, it was like a dream come through for me because I have always wanted to be out there like a celebrity choreographer or celebrity artistes. One thing that I will always not forget is the day we went for the interview at the Nigerian Breweries, Iganmu, Lagos. They said we should come with our CVs. The moment the person in charge, Bimbo Obafuwa, and others saw my CV which was in front of them, they were impressed. To me, it was assumed that if I, Uche Onah, have such an impressive CV, the other instructors were okay. Also, because I grew up knowing how to work with all kinds of persons, children, adults, families and so on, and I love teaching a lot. Those that have worked with me at Ijodee Arts will tell you that I was Ijodee’s eyes when it comes to teaching. So, Maltina Dance All was fun because it wasn’t a new thing for me to work with families, and even when the children were good dancers, and their parents were not able to dance, it was my duty to put them through. In fact, the first time I was in Maltina Dance All, I created a unique name for myself: ‘Ikpozor’. Each time they were dancing and I came in, they would say ‘Ikpozor’, which refers to my pantomime. Pantomime seemed to be a unique style in dance, something different from our usual cultural dances or the everyday contemporary dances that we do. It gave me a spot out there that this is a new style. So, when I came back, that is, the second time, it was more fun for everybody as they were looking out for ‘Ikpozor’ (pantomime) instructor.

You were also a dance instructor Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO). How was it?

For Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO), it was more of expressional dance, movements, because it was strictly for actors, those that were going into acting. So, what I did was to introduce expressional movements with some mimes also. As an actor, if you have a non-speaking role how do you handle it? As I said I had fun. So, I had fun working with Maltina Dance All and Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO).

As an artiste, what are the challenges?

The truth is, money is essentially the challenge. I feel that what we do as artistes, we should be encouraged financially. Most times we don’t get paid our worth; we don’t get to be appreciated financially as it should be. I have done big jobs such that today, I should be able to be driving a car of my own, I should be able to buy a house. I thank God that artistes are being appreciated today, compared to what it used to be, when there was no recognition for artistes. At a point, everybody in my family was not happy with me because of it, they felt that I should stop and go into another profession. In fact, at a point they stopped me, but I had to find my way back into it again, because I need to prove a point that this is what I want to do in life, and that I can make it.

What is your take about reality television shows, especially in Nigeria?

So far, so good, the ones we have, they look encouraging, especially, Maltina Dance All, which encourages families to be together, and Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO), which encourages the young ones to come out and become somebody in life. I don’t see anything bad about reality television shows. They should bring them back; they help encourage the youths, keep them busy. You have featured in several popular musicals, especially as choreographer, including ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Mamma Mia’, Ada the Country’ as well as ‘INE The Musical’. Tell us your experience… What is opinion about musicals? Every musical has its own experience. Heartbeat The Musical was fun; The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives was fun; ‘Mamma Mia’ was fun; it was fun working in Ada the Country’ as well as ‘INE The Musical’. Every musical I have done has its own experience. They all have their own contributions to my life. Everything I do in life, I learn from it. I learn every day.

