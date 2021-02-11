Fake medicines, huge setback for malaria elimination

Antimalarial are among drugs which counterfeiters target in Nigeria, thereby making their imitation and substandard versions widely available. But experts said implementing the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG) could help to sanitise the system and check fake medicines, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

With the high incidence of malaria in Nigeria, approximately 51 million cases and 207,000 deaths reported annually, experts have blamed the high mortality occasioned by the disease on the use of counterfeit medicines, which are very much in circulation in Nigeria. Giving his perspective on how fake drugs can hinder the fight to eliminate malaria in Nigeria, the Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Elijah Mohammed, said fake drugs in general affect the way diseases are treated as they do not contain what they claim to have and therefore, cannot elicit the response required of them.

Since April 2001, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended the use of artemisininbased combination therapies (ACTs) in countries where Plasmodium falciparum malaria is resistant to chloroquine. This is hinged on evidence that ACTs ensure the highest cure rates in malaria and have the potential to reduce the spread of drug resistance. Consequently, for two decades, ACTs have been widely prescribed and used to treat malaria in Nigeria.

Due to the wide use of the drug, malaria deaths dropped an estimated 60 per cent worldwide between 2000 and 2015. However, data from the WHO shows that in 2019, the African region was home to 94 per cent of all malaria cases and deaths. In the same 2019, six countries accounted for approximately half of all malaria deaths worldwide – Nigeria (23 per cent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (11 per cent), United Republic of Tanzania (five per cent), Burkina Faso (four per cent), Mozambique (four per cent) and Niger (four per cent).

In Nigeria where malaria is a risk for 97 per cent of the country’s estimated 200 million population, one of the major reasons malaria deaths have persisted is the prevalence of fake medicines, according to experts. Globally, some 200,000 preventable deaths occur each year due to antimalarial drugs that do not work. Substandard and counterfeit medicines may be responsible for up to 116,000 malaria deaths annually in sub-Saharan Africa alone including Nigeria, according to recent WHO estimates. Fraudulent pharmaceuticals are on the rise. Reports of counterfeit or falsified antimalarial rose 90 per cent between 2005 and 2010, according to a 2014 article in the ‘Malaria Journal’.

High incidence of fake drugs

Giving the background on the rise of fake drugs in Nigeria, the immediate former National Chairman, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Albert Alkali, said Nigeria had a very good drug distribution system from the beginning, but along the way, around 1986, it was commercialised or more or less bastardised and was moved to the local government level, warranting people from various backgrounds to peddle drugs as items of merchandise while negating the professional component. Similarly, fake versions of effective medicines have been produced because counterfeiting pharmaceutical drugs is a profitable business for such unscrupulous manufacturers.

A counterfeit medicine is one which is deliberately and fraudulently mislabeled with respect to identity and/or source. Counterfeiting can apply to both branded and generic products, and may include products with the correct ingredients, with the wrong ingredients, without active ingredients, with insufficient active ingredients or with fake packaging. The Pharmaceutical Security Institutes data estimates that drug counterfeiting is a $75 billion business while the World Customs Service puts it at $200 billion business annually.

For instance, in wealthy economies, the WHO estimates that fake drugs account for less than one per cent of the market value, but 50 per cent of internet sales are counterfeit. On the contrary, in emerging economies, counterfeits are estimated at 10 per cent while in some parts of the developing world, counterfeit medicines in circulation are put at about 30 per cent.

In Nigeria, the story is not different. The findings of a study by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)/WHO/The Department for International Development (DFID) show that in 2001, fake drugs in Nigeria stood at 40 per cent but dropped to 16.7 per cent in 2005. There is no doubt that the public health implications of such fake medications in the treatment of malaria are terrible.

Impact of fake drugs on malaria treatment

Giving his perspective on drugs that counterfeiters target in Nigeria, the immediate past Director-General (DG) of NAFDAC, Dr. Paul Orhii, a physician, pharmacologist and biomedical scientist, said they include antimalarial, antibiotics, antihypertensive, anti-diabetic agents and life style drugs. He said: “When patients are denied access to quality medicines, it leads to treatment failures and sometimes death. Consequently, the malaria infection is not treated.” Also, fake malaria medicines could lead to increased hospital admissions, prolonged hospital admissions and the development of resistance which could be multi-drug resistance and cross resistance.

Furthermore, since the fake drugs may contain other unknown ingredients, the PCN Registrar, Mohammed, explained that there is increased likelihood of the drug affecting the body negatively which can result in organ damage and then lead to death. Based on the above highlights, he reasoned that the fight against malaria cannot be won as malaria cannot btreated with fake medicines.

“Use of fake medicines can also increase resistance in the population so that even genuine drugs will no longer be effective in malaria treatment,” he added. Giving his experience of how substandard medicines have negatively impacted malaria treatment outcome, the Medical Director, Divine Grace Medical Centre, Mafoluku, Lagos, Dr. Adedayo Obafisoye, a physician, said, “when somebody goes outside and tells a manufacturing company to reduce a particular dose of drug to half so as to double the quantity at the same price, that kind of practice, applicable to most antibiotics and antimalarial drugs in Nigeria, will never allow the medication have long standing feasibility reaction to infections.” Giving evidence on how ineffective many malaria drugs in this setting has become, Obafisoye said: “In those days when you see malaria 1+, it was a big problem.

“I tell you frankly, since I left medical school about 30 years back, we have now started to see malaria 4+, 3+ even in adults. This categorisation describes the density of the malaria parasite inside the blood under the field of examination.” With the impact of substandard medicines on malaria treatment, he reasoned that nobody in the country is completely immune to malaria; “we are semi-immune”. Obafisoye added: “No Nigerian will be able to eradicate malaria with this kind of sharp practices many people are doing in this part of the world.”

However, today, the global plan has shifted from malaria eradication to elimination, according to the Rollback Malaria (RBM) Partnership, a global initiative to reduce suffering from malaria. The United Nations (UN) agencies have set 2030 target for the elimination of malaria globally, prompting the question: where is Nigeria concerning this plan? Although the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has keyed into the elimination policy, the former ACPN National Chairman, Alkali, said without sanitising the current chaotic drug distribution system in Nigeria, fake and substandard medicines would continue to pose huge challenge for malaria elimination. On his part, Mohammed said PCN was championing the process for sanitising the chaotic drug distribution in the country and working with stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector to implement the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG).

The NDDG provides the framework to ensure an organised drug distribution system where drugs circulating in the country are tracked appropriately from the point of manufacture to the point of consumption. In that way, fake medicines including counterfeit and substandard antimalarial drugs can also be tracked and identified for appropriate sanctions.

The implementation of the NDDG, initiated by the Federal Government in 2012 to reform and regulate drug distribution in the country, has been shiftedmanytimesfornumerousreasons. While experts called on the government to demonstrate political will and go the whole hog to attain this feat, in spite of very strong opposition from the operators, they have also urged NAFDAC, PCN and other relevant stakeholders to do more to actualise the delayed implementation. This, they affirmed could curb counterfeit medicines and boost the chances to eliminate malaria.

