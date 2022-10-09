News

Fake monarchs: Soludo reads riot acts to communities

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, has warned the 177 Communities in the area to be mindful of the grave implications of parading self acclaimed Traditional Rulers in their towns.

Soludo warned that his administration would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in the name of electing fake monarchs.

The Governor made the remark when he received a team of delegation at the Government Lodge led by the Traditional Ruler of Awka, Obi Dr. Gibson Nwosu (Eze-Uzu Awka).

Addressing the delegation, Soludo said: “Anambra State passed a law in 2007. The law has been there for 15 years before I took over power. The Anambra Traditional Ruler’s Act, Section 18, 19 and 20 stipulates that ‘Nobody has the right to say he is king, except he has a certificate of recognition from the Government.

“The law of the land will not be violated no matter my relationship with you, even if it’s a family member. The law is the law! We must build a society regardless of your status where everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

“Presenting yourself as King when you are not recognized by the Government is a crime. My job as Governor is to ensure that the laws of the state are obeyed. Security, law and order, are the first fingers of my administration.

He continued: “We are sending this message to many communities. People who desire to be King must go through the process of the law.”

 

Speaking on the status of Awka, Governor Soludo said: “Awka is an ancient city and the State Capital. The location of Awka is almost at the boundary. God has designed Awka to be the State Capital.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
