News

Fake news, great threat to 2023 elections – FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Federal Government Tuesday decried the increasing resort to fake news and disinformation by a section of the media, describing the trend as a great threat to the success of the 2023 general election.

Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this at the opening of the 4th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard 2015- 2023 Series in Abuja, warned the purveyors of fake news and disinformation, to stop forthwith, especially in the build up to next year’s elections.

He said that while it was generally assumed that thuggery, insecurity, vote buying and attacks on INEC facilities were the biggest threats to the elections, fake news and disinformation equally constitute potent threats, because they are capable of hampering the success of the polls.

“In recent times, we have all witnessed how a letter purportedly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was used to cast aspersions on the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Shortly after that, the death of an innocent man was turned to a political tool to further attack the same APC candidate.

“Of course there have been other cases similar to the two I have just enumerated. This is a dangerous development which must be nipped in the bud,” he said.

 

