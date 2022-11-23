Fake news, great threat to 2023 elections –Minister

The Federal Government yesterday decried the increasing resort to fake new and disinformation by a section of the media, describing the trend as a threat to the success of the 2023 general election. Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this at the opening of the 4th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series in Abuja, warnedthepurveyors of fake news and disinformation, to stop forthwith, especially in the build-up to next year’s elections.

He said that while it was generally assumed that thuggery, insecurity, vote buying and attack on INEC facilities werethebiggestthreats to the elections, fakenewsanddisinformation equally constitute potent threat, because they arecapableof hamperingthe success of the polls.

“In recent times, we have all witnessed how a letter purportedly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was used to cast aspersions on the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Shortly after that, the death of an innocent man was turned to a political tool to further attack the same APC candidate. “Of course, there have been other cases similar to the two I have just enumerated. This is a dangerous development which must be nipped in the bud,” he said, adding: “Since launching our national campaign against fake news, disinformation and hate speech, in 2018, our strategy has been to use persuasion and enlightenment, rather than coercion. And that was why we partnered with a number of media houses for the campaign. But it would seem as if that is not deterring those who are bent on using fake news and disinformation as tools of destabilisation, destruction and distortion.”

