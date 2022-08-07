News

Fake News part of causes of insecurity in Nigeria –Sani Bello, others

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Saturday disclosed that one of the causes of insecurity across the country is fake news peddled by enemies of the nation. Governor Sani Bello who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, at the 2022 Press Week, award ceremony,

 

launching of calendar and magazine of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council in Minna, said: “fake news needs to be checked because it has deprived investors and those who want to visit the state from coming to partner and invest.

 

 

 

 

“The country is faced with suspicious security challenges that put us and other Nigerians more on the line of dangers.” The Governor who commended the Union for choosing the theme: ‘Fact check to curb fake news; tasks before Niger State Journalists amid security challenges’ said the State government is in partnership with the federal government and it is doing everything it can to address the insecurity challenges”. In his remarks, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, said that the federal government is doing its best to address the insecurity challenges in conjunction with international communities.

 

He said: “The Journalism profession is either for constructiveness or destructiveness and social media is being abused by some persons who are few members of the society. “Journalists have the responsibility to set an agenda for the government but not through fake news. There is a need to look back so that we can checkmate the profession.”

 

While commending the State Council for choosing the topic which he said is coming at the right time when the country is faced by high Level of insecurity, the NUJ President, Chief Chris Isiguzo said over 50 percent of Nigeria’s security challenges will be overcome if fake news is addressed.

 

“For us to end fake news, we need to imbibe the attitude of fact checking before going to press. Do a comparative analysis, check the source of the news. “We will not tolerate fake news and we are ready to partner with the right agencies so that we can put an end to fake news in the country”.

 

He warned: “Merchant of fake news are preparing to plunge Nigeria into crisis during the general elections”, adding that “Journalists should not allow that to happen. Rather we should be able to shun such to save our country. Earlier, the State Chairman, Abu Nmodu while welcoming guests, said fake news have remained one of the causes of discord around journalism circles.

 

He said: “There is no gainsaying that Journalists have an irresistible spirit in the face of lethargy, endure economic deprivation, and strike a balance of survival in the face of economically induced social deprivations, and we cannot allow fake news to overshadow our patriotic role.”

 

