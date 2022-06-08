‘Fake news threat to authentic information, investigative reporting’

Part of the 2022 World Press Freedom Day activities included evaluating press freedom around the world and defending the media from attacks. While identifying fake news and its negative impacts on journalism practice and the society at large, experts at a panel discussion stressed the importance of disseminating accurate, fair and thorough information while avoiding fake news aimed to mislead and grab public attention. OZIOMA NGWU reports

Recently the social media was agog with news that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele had been sacked. The purported news which followed public outcry for his resignation/ sack based on his perceived interest to contest the 2023 presidential election ultimately turned out to be fake. The Presidency promptly denied sacking him. Situations that fake news items not only trend, but attract massive traffic online, are common now.

Often such create huge responsibilities for the traditional media, which go to town to seek the genuine position of the issues and re-present them for the benefit of the public. Fake news materials and the threats they pose to journalism practice and the general public, are among issues discussed not too long ago at an event which was part of 2022 World Press Freedom Day activities, organised by the United States (U.S.) Consulate General in collaboration with the Media Career Development Network.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly in December 1993, declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. The World Press Freedom Day event which was held at the Ikeja American Corner in Lagos had the theme: “Journalism Under Digital Siege: The Digital Era’s Impact on Freedom of Expression, Safety of Journalists and Access to Information.” The conversation dealt with many aspects of digital media and their challenges to the mainstream media of today.

Negative impact of bloggers

One of the panellists, Ms. Adesola Ayo- Aderele, former Editor of Online and Digital Operations at The Punch, pointed out that bloggers now work without ethics; they just throw out news or rumours as content and then the backlash falls back to the mainstream or reputable media. She described this style of dishing out unverified reports by many bloggers as unserious and unethical. On the contrary, lecturers in mass communication classes and journalism schools make it clear that ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair and thorough.

Hence, an ethical journalist acts with integrity. The society declares these principles as the foundation of ethical journalism and encourages their use in its practice by all people in all media. It has been shown that the application of ethical journalism results in quality information people need to live their lives. If this is followed accordingly fake news will not be disseminated as news. In addition, Ayo-Aderele similarly highlighted another trend whereby the female gender is attacked often online. According to her, the online media is also used to express comments on a particular/ specific trending issue.

Other panellists at the programme were: Dr. Tunde Akanni, an Associate Professor of Journalism and Director, Digital Media Research Centre, Lagos State University (LASU); Mr. Fisayo Soyombo, and the founder, Foundation for Investigative Journalism; Mr. Kunle Sanyaolu, Editorial Page Editor, The Guardian Newspaper.

Ms. Wemimo Adewuni, a broadcast journalist with the Nigeria Info 99.3 FM, moderated the conversations. Also, contributing to the discussion, Mr Sanyaolu focussed on why many media stations though having online platforms where they post news but do not do much follow up. He stated that follow ups should be a part of news stories for media especially the print media which takes a lot of time to process the news and most times it becomes stale during that process.

Sanyaolu consequently advised for follow up adaptation creativity and analysis to gain new angles to the news story such as trying to know what had happened between the time the news broke and the time of publication. He added that the online space can also help with news to allow the audiences to have an idea of what the news is all about before reading in details from the print or hard copy. On her part, Wemimo also noted that citizen journalism is rampant and that follow ups as well as gaining new angles are the best way to report a story because there are a lot of platforms carrying news these days. Furthermore, Soyombo spoke about the threat fake news poses to real and authentic news of investigative reporters. According to him, fake news allegations by online users and sometimes government agencies, knowingly or unknowingly put in lots of efforts to discredit news by creating traffic and misleading the masses about what is happening in different sectors.

Tough times for journalists

He added that we are in an era where almost every news is credited as fake news and it is tougher now as a journalist to operate in times like this as many agencies now prefer giving out statements or figures that favour them instead of the appropriate and correct figures. The founder of Foundation for Investigative Journalism, however, urged journalists to always cross-check their facts to avoid litigation.

In addition, Dr. Akanni took a question on journalists’ research through the Internet spaces which would seem to make it easier due to the digital age and stated that the early years of the Internet was exciting as many people relied on the Internet to get information therefore tagging it the ‘technology of freedom’.

He hinted that smartness needs to be added to use the Internet. He used the example of The Wikipedia, saying it is a reliable tool on the Internet because it is easily editable by anyone who uses a smartphone or a personal computer. Akanni added that journalists need to be skilled enough to determine the kind of online information that is correct or useful because most times they aren’t verifiable.

Akanni continued that journalists need to know what they want and should have a fair idea of what they need while using the Internet because bloggers do not have ethics or guidelines while disseminating news unlike the professionals who have the knowledge of gatekeeping that shouldn’t start from the editors alone but the reporters too.

The issues on easy accessibility to government statistics, figures and information and how credible they are were raised by Wemimo after a message from President Muhammadu Buhari was read to celebrate 2022 World Press Freedom Day, considering that most government agencies do not freely give out information. Responding, Soyombo responded that most of this information is not easily verifiable, as there are many figures from different agencies.

He reasoned that as journalists write to inform, the agencies write to persuade and therefore write from an angle that is favourable. According to Ayo-Aderele, when a source responds or does not respond, it is news because it is becoming difficult to report the news even thoughwehaveinformationalmosteverywhere. She said journalists need to apply wisdom while taking research information. Mr. Akanni added that the government is reluctant to release information and is opposed to relevant research.

Governments’ failure

Governments hardly release information to relevant media houses, said Akanni. Sanyaolu also reiterated that governments do not appreciate or see value in giving the right information. He added that journalists need to do their fact-checking and go out to ascertain information rather than waiting for government agencies. He also advised practitioners to be careful while seeking information.

The panellists advised all practising in the media space to verify news and avoid reporting rumours and fake news. While confirming the importance of verification, Amarachi Ubani of Channels Television stated that journalists need to verify news before reporting. Wemimo added that the urgency to break news often ultimately contributes to killing the news.

