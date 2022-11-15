News Top Stories

Fake News: Tinubu wants NBC to invoke sanctions on media houses

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,  ABUJA Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Bola Tinubu, has asked the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to invoke sanctions on some media houses for allegedly publishing fake news against him. Tinubu, who said he would sue the media houses, made the demand in a statement yesterday.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, the former Lagos State governor accused the media houses of resurrecting old issues. Onanuga said: “The PCC) has petitioned the NBC, asking for sanctions against Arise News and Channels TV over their fake reports on Tinubu.

“In a petition signed by the Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs of the PCC, Mr. Dele Alake, addressed to the Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, both television stations were accused of breaching broadcast codes with their actions.

Onanuga quoted Alake as saying: “The case in question, which did not indict our candidate, has since been overtaken by events after interrogation and correspondences between Tafa Balogun in 2003 and the US government.

The US Justice Department in a letter dated 4th February 2003, issued by the Lagos Consulate of the United States Embassy cleared our candidate. The letter was signed by Michael Bonner, the Consulate’s legal attaché.

“The Campaign Council was therefore surprised that certain media houses, such as Arise News and Channels TV among others, went ahead to transmit and broadcast issues purportedly indicating our candidate in violation of Section 3,3 I of the Code.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

