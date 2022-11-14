News

Fake News: Tinubu wants NBC to invoke sanctions on media houses

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Bola Tinubu has asked the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to invoke sanctions on some media houses for allegedly publishing fake news against him.

Tinubu, who said he would sue the media houses, made the demand in a statement Monday.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, the former Lagos State governor accused the media houses of resurrecting old issues.

Onanuga said: “The PCC) has petitioned the NBC, asking for sanctions against Arise News and Channels TV over their fake reports on Tinubu.

“In a petition signed by the Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs of the PCC, Mr. Dele Alake, addressed to the Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, both television stations were accused of breaching broadcast codes with their actions.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

