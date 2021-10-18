Metro & Crime

Fake policeman, soldier, corps member nabbed as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…153, 256kg of assorted drugs destroyed in Ekiti forest, others

 

A fake police officer and a soldier suspected to also be fake as well as a youth corps member are among 663 drug traffickers and users arrested when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in the past week raided notorious drug joints in Lagos, Abuja, Benue and other parts of the country, destroying and seizing assorted illicit drugs weighing over 153, 256.876 kilograms in the process.

 

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement in Lagos yesterday, said the notorious drug haven, Akala in Mushin area of Lagos State was on Friday, October 15, raided by a combined team of 70 NDLEA operatives and 30 soldiers in a joint operation code named ‘ Operation ‘Still Waters.’

 

Babafemi said no less that 27 suspects were arrested while various drugs such as Cocaine    Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol and Cannabis, with a cumulative weight of 2,463.876 Kg were seized during the operation.

 

A day earlier, operatives also raided drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas of the state where six persons were arrested and different quantity of drugs seized.

This followed another raid of Alhaji Lasisi street, Idioro, Mushin as well as Okota in Oshodi- Isolo area of the state during which 12 suspects were arrested and over 165kg of assorted illicit drugs recovered.

 

Meanwhile, in Ogun State, operatives on Friday October 15, intercepted one Williams Esuabom along Ore- Shagamu  expressway with 562.5kg Cannabis being conveyed in a Toyota sienna bus, while in Benue State, narcotic officers in a joint operation with soldiers raided Lafia park where six suspects including a youth corps member, Paul Ndubuisi were arrested with different quantity of drugs.

 

This came on the heels of the arrest of a suspected fake soldier, Abel John along Apir- Makurdi-Aliade road with 3.5kg Cannabis on Wednesday October 13. In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, a suspected fake Assistant Superintendent of Police, Joshua Yusuf who claimed to be serving in Kano was arrested along Gwagwalada expressway while conveying 45.5kg of Can  nabis.

 

Three suspects were arrested during raids in Dabba and Luku village, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State where over 64kg drugs were recovered on Wednesday October 13.

In Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives in their numbers stormed the forest reserve along Uso Road, Ise-Orun LGA, where they destroyed over 150,000 kilograms of cannabis being harvested on 40 hectares of land during an operation that lasted more than three days.

 

The operation, which began on Tuesday continued till Sunday October 17. In raids across other states in the country, no fewer than 615 suspects were arrested and illicit drugs with a total weight of 3394.2031 kilograms recovered.

 

While commending officers and men of the Lagos State Command and their counterparts in Benue, FCT, Ogun, Ekiti and other parts of the country for their resilience and commitment to the war against illicit substances, Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them not to rest on their oars.

 

He, however, called for continued collaboration between the Agency and other stakeholders, especially the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

C’River assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies. Secretary of the State’s Anti Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance in Calabar on Monday, while addressing the aggrieved taxi drivers who were protesting against increase in taxation and levies […]
Metro & Crime

MOUAU students protest death of colleague in road crash

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Students of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State yesterday took to the streets of Umuahia to protest the death of their colleague, a final year student of fisherydepartment, identifiedas Queen, whowasreportedlyhitbya vehicleonSunday ontheUmuahia – Ikot-EkpeneFederalroad, byTimberMarketinUmuahia, AbiaState.   Report has it that three days after her final year exams, Queen went to […]
Metro & Crime

Two-storey building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A two-storey building has partially collapsed at Huges Street, Yaba Lagos State. It was learnt that the balcony of the topmost floor fell down. The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no one died in the incident. He said: “The two-storey building was undergoing controlled demolition when last night’s (Tuesday’s) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica