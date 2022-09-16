Fake Registrants: No cause for alarm –INEC

The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that no ineligible registrants would be included in the register of voters to be used in next year’s general elections. The commission which reacted to the alarm raised by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday, on attempt to upload fake and ineligible persons in the INEC register, said the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) used to cleanup the register of voters, is robust and will detect all ineligible record for removal.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement on Friday, assured of the commission’s commitment to the credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria in 2023. Okoye who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that “Based on the Electoral Act 2022, any record that does not meet all the criteria for inclusion as stipulated in Section 10, including the appearance in person by the registrant at the registration venue with proof of identity, age and nationality and our business rules requirements.”

