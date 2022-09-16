Fake Registration: INEC should brace up for challenges of 2023 – Ikponwen

The former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Idada Ikponwen (rtd), has described as unfortunate and worrisome the discovery of over one million fake and double registration of voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He praised INEC for living up to its responsibility by detecting and removing the fake and double registration from its portal and urged the electoral body to be vigilant ahead of the 2023 election. It would be recalled that INEC had announced on Monday that it had detected double, multiple and ineligible registration in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise held between 15th January and 31st July, 2022. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement in Abuja, said the irregularities were discovered during the cleaning up of the voters register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).
