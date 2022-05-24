Fake Results: FG establishes ‘A’ Level data bank

Following the issuance of fake Advanced (‘A’) level results to candidates to enable them secure admission into tertiary institutions, the Federal Government has established an ‘A’ level data bank to ensure sanctity in the entire admission process.

The data bank would ensure all ‘A’ Level results were registered under one platform to bring about standardisation and integrity of the certificates.

Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known at a three-day workshop for Public Relations’ staff of the Board, organised on Tuesday in Abuja in conjunction with Premium Times Academy with the theme ‘Media, Publicity And Public Relations In The Modern Age.’

Oloyede disclosed that over 47 proprietors of the Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMBE) and the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) have so far been arrested for issuing fake ‘A’ level results.

According to him, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had thereafter approved the establishment of ‘A’ Level certificates data bank in the country, alongside several other measures to ensure total sanity in its examination processes.

Represented by JAMB’s Director, Legal Services, Dr Abdul Wahab Oyedokun listed some of the other measures to include; deployment of sophisticated biometric technology to curb multiple registrations in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

