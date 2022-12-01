Fake Veterinary Doctors: FCTA begins operation show your certificate 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Following the public outcry over the proliferation of veterinary facilities and practitioners, mostly in rural areas, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) said plans had been concluded to enforce a immediate closure of all illegal animal centres.

The Administration on Thursday vowed that all veterinary facilities that fail its integrity test shall be shutdown and the operators sanctioned appropriately.

The clampdown, it said was needed to quickly uproot all quacks that have variously contributed to jeopardizng the development of livestock sector and food security.

It would be recalled that there has been reports of influx and proliferation of unregistered veterinary practitioners, who are allegedly defrauding inspecting farmers in the rural areas.

