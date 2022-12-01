Health

Fake Veterinary Doctors: FCTA begins operation show your certificate 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Following the public outcry over the proliferation of veterinary facilities and practitioners, mostly in rural areas, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) said plans had been concluded to enforce a immediate closure of all illegal animal centres.

The Administration on Thursday vowed that all veterinary facilities that fail its integrity test shall be shutdown and the operators sanctioned appropriately.

The clampdown, it said was needed to quickly uproot all quacks that have variously contributed to jeopardizng the development of livestock sector and food security.

It would be recalled that there has been reports of influx and proliferation of unregistered veterinary practitioners, who are allegedly defrauding inspecting  farmers in the rural areas.

 

Health

Side effects, misconceptions, hindering family planning

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Available data shows that one in four pregnancies in the country is unplanned. Experts say using family planning would prevent such as well as save lives, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports Mrs. Teniola Fadairo, 54 years, a mother of four had set out to embrace family planning (FP). As soon as she got married in 1985, at […]
Health

Neglect of teeth in autistic children could lead to untimely death, Dentist warns

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

When a lot of people think of autism they don’t think dentistry, but a practising dentist in the United States (U.S) has warned that the neglect of teeth in persons on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) could lead to airway issues that could result in untimely death. Dr. Adeseye Awe who made this known during […]
Health

Me Cure acquires PET CT scan to achieve faster cancer diagnoses, treatment

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the backdrop of the high number of new cases of cancer in Nigeria and the massive loss of lives from the disease, Me Cure Healthcare Limited, a leading healthcare centre in Nigeria, has invested in a PET CT scan, a revolutionised medical diagnosis equipment in Nigeria. The Chairman of MECURE, Mr Udani Samir disclosed […]

