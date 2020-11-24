News

Falae cries out to Amotekun over attacks on farm by Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has raised alarm over the incessant attacks on his farm by Fulani herdsmen.

 

Falae who appealed to the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun to come to his aide stated that most sections of his farm at Ilado in Akure North Local Government area of the state had been destroyed by the herdsmen.

 

In a letter addressed to the Commander of the security outfit, Adetunji Adeleye, the elder statesman emphasized that the incident of September 21, 2015 must not repeat itself when he was kidnapped on his farm. Following his kidnap four years ago, Falae spent about five days in captivity following a frantic search by security operatives in forest reserves within the state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to the letter, the incidents were reported to the Chairman Meyetti Allah in the state but that did not deterred the herdsmen from attacking and injuring four workers.

 

The letter read; “In the last few weeks, Fulani herdsmen came into my maize farm twice to eat up and trample large sessions of the farm. “I reported the incidents to Alh. Bello. Chairman Meyetti Allah for Ondo State, nothing has happened. In the last few days, they have gone to attack my citrus farm by stealing harvested oranges and destroying what they could not carry away.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

When local content dream became real

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

About three weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The building is the culmination of a dream that started in 2001 by the Federal Government, materialized with the creation of NCDMB in 2010 and took off with the laying of the foundation of […]
News

COVID-19: Medical experts uneasy over resumption of flights

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Insist risk of transmission high   Against the background that the Federal Government has announced the resumption schedule for domestic flight operations in Nigeria, a medical expert has urged governments to adopt measures that would lower the risk of passengers becoming infected with coronavirus during the period of their flights.   The President of the […]
News

My people are behind you, Ujiogba monarch tells Obaseki

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Onojie of Ujiogba, His Royal Highness (HRH), Solomon Izuware, on Friday, assured the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that his subjects are strongly in support of the governor and would work for his re-election. Izuware gave the assurance in his palace in Ujiogba, Esan West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: