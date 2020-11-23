Falae cries out to Amotekun over attacks on farm by Fulani herdsmen

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae has raised the alarm over the incessant attacks on his farm by Fulani herdsmen.

Falae, who appealed to the Ondo State Security Network, known as ‘Amotekun’ to come to his aid, stated that most sections of his farm at Ilado in Akure North Local Government Area of the state had been destroyed by the herdsmen.

In a letter addressed to the Commander of the security outfit, Adetunji Adeleye, the elder statesman emphasized that the incident of September 21, 2015 must not repeat itself when he was kidnapped on his farm.

Following his kidnap four years ago, Falae spent about five days in captivity following a frantic search by security operatives in forest reserves within the state.

According to the letter, the incidents were reported to the Chairman Meyetti Allah in the state but that did not deterred the herdsmen from attacking and injuring four workers.

The letter reads: “In the last few weeks, Fulani herdsmen came into my maize farm twice to eat up and trample on large sections of the farm.

“I reported the incidents to Alhaji Bello, Chairman Meyetti Allah for Ondo State, nothing has happened. In the last few days, they have gone to attack my citrus farm by stealing harvested oranges and destroying what they could not carry away.

“The police on security duty on the farm were sent to drive them away. But they have been coming back every night to attack my workers in our camp, breaking their door and carting away all their belongings!

“Please let Amotekun save us and our livelihood. They kidnapped me on 21st September, 2015; they should not be allowed to do it again.”

Speaking further on the incidents, Falae’s Personal Aide, Captain Moshood Raji (rtd) stated that the herdsmen had already set up camp on the farm with about 1000 heads of cattle.

