Metro & Crime

Falae cries out to Amotekun over attacks on farm by Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae has raised the alarm over the incessant attacks on his farm by Fulani herdsmen.

Falae, who appealed to the Ondo State Security Network, known as ‘Amotekun’ to come to his aid, stated that most sections of his farm at Ilado in Akure North Local Government Area of the state had been destroyed by the herdsmen.
In a letter addressed to the Commander of the security outfit, Adetunji Adeleye, the elder statesman emphasized that the incident of September 21, 2015 must not repeat itself when he was kidnapped on his farm.
Following his kidnap four years ago, Falae spent about five days in captivity following a frantic search by security operatives in forest reserves within the state.
According to the letter, the incidents were reported to the Chairman Meyetti Allah in the state but that did not deterred the herdsmen from attacking and injuring four workers.

The letter reads: “In the last few weeks, Fulani herdsmen came into my maize farm twice to eat up and trample on large sections of the farm.

“I reported the incidents to Alhaji Bello, Chairman Meyetti Allah for Ondo State, nothing has happened. In the last few days, they have gone to attack my citrus farm by stealing harvested oranges and destroying what they could not carry away.
“The police on security duty on the farm were sent to drive them away. But they have been coming back every night to attack my workers in our camp, breaking their door and carting away all their belongings!

 

“Please let Amotekun save us and our livelihood. They kidnapped me on 21st September, 2015; they should not be allowed to do it again.”

 

Speaking further on the incidents, Falae’s Personal Aide, Captain Moshood Raji (rtd) stated that the herdsmen had already set up camp on the farm with about 1000 heads of cattle.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others congratulate Oniru at 50

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu  and his deputy, Dr.  Obafemi Hamzat have joined millions of eminent Nigerians to congratulate the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal for attaining the age of 50.     The APC chieftain, who extolled the good virtues of […]
Metro & Crime

Couple attacked for reporting party goers as cultists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A cleric, Mr. Fasipe David and his wife, Toyin, have accused the family of one Mr. Bankole Taiwo for attacking them over claims that they acted as an informant to a vigilante group that disrupted a birthday party purportedly being held by cultists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Speaking to newsmen, the cleric […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct two in Katsina

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Bandits have killed one person and abducted two others when they invaded Kwaro village in Katsina State. However, the police have rescued two victims, Rabiu Sani and Musa Rabiu, abducted by the bandits. It was learnt that when the bandits invaded Kwaro village in the Durtsinma Local Government Area, they killed a man, Mohamed Auwal, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: