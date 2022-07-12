Falae expresses fear over next year’s elections, blames PMB for ethnic agitation

Former Secretary to the Governmentof theFederation (SGF) and elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae, yesterday, expressedfearover the possible conduct of next year’s general election. Also, the Afenifere chieftain blamed the ethnic agitation in the country on the politics of exclusion being played by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s. Speaking on the state of the nation at Saint Andrew’s Church, Akure, the Ondo State capital over the weekend, Falae said the insecurity and attacks by terrorists in the country are threatening the conduct of the next year’s general election. His words: “I am praying that the terrorists will allow elections to take place in Nigeria. A fewdaysago, theystill burnt down one of the INEC offices in the Southeastern part of the country. They have beendoingthatfor alongtime. Wehopetheelectionwillhold. “Secondly, if electionstake place at all, I hope that the outcome will be acceptable and credible. If during voting shooting takes place and riots, the outcome will not be credible. I am hoping that we would be able to have an election next year. “I am praying that in that case, the God Almighty will interveneandpickapresident andgovernment that can lead us out of the crisis that we are in. Nigeria is moving precariously on the edge of a precipice.”

On ethnic agitations in the country, Falae blamed it on the marginalisation of other ethnic groups by the All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Buhari, saying: “An ethiccampaignwasinevitable when the government does not present itself as a government for all the people. “If a government presents itself to be champion of a section of the people, naturally, others would begin to defend themselves. They will want to take care of themselves. Nigeria is not a difficult country to govern. I have spent time in government. If you have a presidentwhoshowsgenuinely that he is for all Nigerians, he does notjustsayit, heactsit in all his decisions and shows that he cares for all, Nigerians will worship him.” Falae said we need somebody that knows that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multireligious and very complex country. “That is what Nigerians want. A fear-minded person: it does not matter where he comes from. After all, whoever is Nigeria’s president must come from one particularfamily, oneparticulartribe and one particular town. All he needs to do is to know that apart from his people there are also other tribes as well that have equal claim to the Nigeria patrimony. On the security situation inthecountry, Falaesaid securityisalocalmatter and every community should mobilise its people. “Every village, every hamlet should mobilise its people to defend them. The police would do their work, and DSS would do what they oughttodo, buteverycommunity musthaveitssecurity. For example, in my community at Ilu Abo where I am the Olu of the town, we have our vigilancegroup, andtheyhavethe instructions to comb all the surrounding forests. “If youseeanystrangeperson, arrest himand bring him to the police station. The most important part is the surveillance, intelligence, monitoring of your environment and keeping strange elements out of your area.”

