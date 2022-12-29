Falae gets staff of office as monarch

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Chief Olu Falae was Thursday presented with Staff of Office as a traditional ruler in Ondo State.

Falae, who was the Olu of Ilu-Abo, was one the lesser monarchs that were recognised as traditional rulers by the government in the white paper on the Justice Ajama Commission of Inquiry on Chieftaincy Matter.

But Thursday, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, officially presented an instrument of appointment and staff of office to Falae as the traditional ruler of Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Akeredolu, who said the upgrade of the traditional stool of Ilu-Abo followed the report and recommendation of Justice Ajama Commission, said the upgrade of traditional rulers across the state should not cause anarchy.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale warned against the crisis in every community within the state and described traditional rulers are stakeholders who play a vital role in ensuring the security of lives and property of their subjects in their domains.

