Falana asks INEC to prosecute vote-buyers, sellers

Mr Femi Falana (SAN) Thursday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute any politician arrested in connection with vote-buying and vote-selling during elections.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria decried the allegations of vote-buying and selling during the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the task in his address, entitled: ‘The Mass Media as the Fulcrum of Democracy: A Celebration of BCOS Television at Forty’ he delivered at the Gala/Award Day marking the grand finale of the 40th anniversary of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State Television (BCOSTV), at the University of Ibadan.

The human rights lawyer, who was represented by Dr.Tayo Omitola of the university, said media organisations have critical roles to play in checking electoral crime by exposing the perpetrators and also collaborating for the prosecution of offenders.

He said: “The media needs to assist in fighting against the prevalent electoral crime of vote-buying under the ‘vote and get paid’ culture as was witnessed in the Ekiti State governorship election.

“The evidence of vote-buying in Ekiti State is overwhelming. Some buyers were arrested by law enforcement agencies. These criminal elements and their cohorts recklessly breached the provisions of the Electoral Act on bribery and corruption of the democratic system.

“Shortly before the presidential primaries, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) had bribed delegates with millions of dollars in utter defiance of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. Apart from exposing some of the criminally-minded politicians, the media should mount pressure on the INEC to prosecute them in line with Section 145 of the Electoral Act. The ruling class must be allowed to practice democracy with plutocracy.”

