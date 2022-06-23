News

Falana asks INEC to prosecute vote-buyers, sellers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Mr Femi Falana (SAN) Thursday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute any politician arrested in connection with vote-buying and vote-selling during elections.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria decried the allegations of vote-buying and selling during the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the task in his address, entitled: ‘The Mass Media as the Fulcrum of Democracy: A Celebration of BCOS Television at Forty’ he delivered at the Gala/Award Day marking the grand finale of the 40th anniversary of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State Television (BCOSTV), at the University of Ibadan.

The human rights lawyer, who was represented by Dr.Tayo Omitola of the university, said media organisations have critical roles to play in checking electoral crime by exposing the perpetrators and also collaborating for the prosecution of offenders.

He said: “The media needs to assist in fighting against the prevalent electoral crime of vote-buying under the ‘vote and get paid’ culture as was witnessed in the Ekiti State governorship election.

“The evidence of vote-buying in Ekiti State is overwhelming. Some buyers were arrested by law enforcement agencies. These criminal elements and their cohorts recklessly breached the provisions of the Electoral Act on bribery and corruption of the democratic system.

“Shortly before the presidential primaries, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) had bribed delegates with millions of dollars in utter defiance of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. Apart from exposing some of the criminally-minded politicians, the media should mount pressure on the INEC to prosecute them in line with Section 145 of the Electoral Act. The ruling class must be allowed to practice democracy with plutocracy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu Pentecostal Bishops to Buhari: Summon National Dialogue over insecurity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Tuesday in Enugu called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency summon a national dialogue in the face of rising insecurity across the country. PFN, Enugu State chapter, made the call at a press briefing shortly after a meeting of Pentecostal Bishops in Enugu. Chairman of […]
News

Bayelsa journalists barred from Osinbajo’s visit

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Security officials yesterday barred journalists from covering Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Bayelsa State. Journalists were told that the instructions not to allow journalists to cover the visit were from the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Osinbajo was in Bayelsa to consult with the national delegates of the party, traditional rulers […]
News

Climate change: AfDB to double financing for Africa to $25bn by 2025

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed to double its climate finance for Africa to $25 billion by 2025, with more than 50 per cent devoted to climate adaptation. The President of the bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, made this known at a virtual High-Level Launch of the Global Centre on Adaption (GCA) office in Africa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica