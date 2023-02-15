News

Falana: CBN flouting Supreme Court’s ruling on naira swap

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of flouting the interim injunction of the Supreme Court suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the use of the old banknotes. Speaking on a live appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict yesterday, Falana said the government was not ready to comply with the order.

He said: “In a country where the rule of law operates, once the Supreme Court has determined a matter or given an order, it is expected that all and sundry – everybody – will comply with the order. “A statement was credite to the Central Bank that since it was not a party to the case, it was not going to comply with the order. I thought that could only happen in a banana republic. “I expected the Central Bank to have issued a statement following the order of the Supreme Court: ‘all actions are stale until the 15th of February.’” According to him, the law will be invoked to deal with those who are deliberately flouting the orders of the court and sabotaging the rule of law in Nigeria. He added: “For me, an example has to be made this time around, so that nobody will feel that he’s above the law in our country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Manufacturers hike prices to augment shortfall

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

•Nigerians to pay more for goods, food   Aside the worsening security challenges in the country confronting Nigeria’s economy in all fronts, there are revelations that the devastating impact of COVID-19 and rising cost pressures are forcing manufacturing firms to inflate the prices of goods and others to compensate for revenue shortfall incurred during the […]
News

Sultan, Miyetti Allah meet to find solutions to problems of pastoralists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), yesterday converged in Abuja to address challenges confronting pastoralists in the country. Sultan, who is the Chairman Board of Trustees of the association, harped on the need to find workable solutions to address security and socioeconomic […]
News

Akeredolu urges #EndSARS sponsors to challenge CBN’s action in court

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism that the accounts of suspected sponsors of #End SARS protests would be unfrozen if proper channel was followed. Akeredolu , however, counseled victims of the Central Bank’s (CBN) action, freezing their bank accounts to challenge the action in court should they feel their accounts were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica