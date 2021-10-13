Falana: Nigeria has no reason to be poor

Legal practitioner and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Fala a (SAN), has blamed bad leadership and poverty of ideas for the nation’s economic travails. Falana stated this on Monday, at the Fela Debates 13 tagged: ‘The National Question, Evolution or Devolution?’ He said: “Today I have just been told that of the N16 trillion budget the Federal Government is going to take loans to fund the budget, to pay salaries. “We sent a letter last Friday to the Attorney General that based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Federal Govern-ment wrote to six oil companies, we call them International Oil Companies (IOC), the effect that for 18 years, they did not pay certain profits to the government, $62 billion. “The Attorney General wrote to the oil companies to pay, another minister, Timipre Sylva, said nobody can pay this kind of money.

“We are going to negotiate and beg them before they can give us the money, in our country? If we have $62 billion today in this our economy, we won’t take a loan. Nigeria is not a poor country; we are ruled by poverty of Ideas. “We need to get organised. Organisation is vital. If we are organised, we can defeat the enemies of Nigeria. Our country has no business with poverty.”

He described the 1999 Constitution as a decree imposed on Nigerians by the military. Falana said: “There is a colleague of mine, a learned colleague who has done so much work on Decree 24 of 1999, otherwise called 1999 Constitution. “It is not a constitution, it was a decree signed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and that is what they now call the Nigerian Constitution.” Earlier, the Secretary- General of the Lower Niger Congress (LNC), Tony Nnadi, urged Nigerians to take down the 1999 Constitution as the first step towards addressing the injustice.

