Falana seeks justice for 16-year-old rape victim

A gender-based group under the aegis of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid headed by wife of Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Funmi, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatubde Mobayo over an alleged rape of a 16 -year old girl in the state. The group through its Chairperson, Funmi in a petition dated 11th August, 2020 and addressed to the CP, alleged that the girl, a groundnut hawker, was sexually molested by a commercial motorcyclist in Ado-Ekiti.

Falana in the petition, signed by a Legal Practitioner, Taiwo Omidoyin of Falana & Falana Chamber, revealed that the victim was allegedly raped in a bush within the vicinity of the state Secretariat, Ado Ekiti while hawking groundnut on 10th August, 2020. Falana said: “We received a complaint from the family members of our client, Miss Folasade , a 16 year old girl who was a victim of rape, assault, and inhuman treatment. “Our client was around the vicinity of Secretariat Road, Ado Ekiti, on 10th August, 2020 when a motorcycle rider approached her that someone requested to buy groundnut, which she sold on the next street.

“The motorcyclist offered to convey her to the purported customer. As soon as the girl joined her, the motorcycle rider rode off to an unknown destination, tricked, threatened, assaulted her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, after robbing her of some money. “It was some neighbours victim that rushed into the said apartment, got hold of the perpetrator and handed him over to the police. “We have heard that the perpetrator is being detained while our client is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

