Falana to Buhari: Mandate police not to disrupt #EndSARS protests

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to impress it on police not to disrupt the upcoming #EndSARS protests. Falana made this call in a statement titled, ‘Nigeria Police Force Lacks Power to Ban Public Protests in Nigeria’.

Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said they would not allow anyone to stage another #EndSARS protest in the state. However, Falana said Buhari who himself took part in protests while running for presidency should instruct the police to respect the rights of citizens.

He added, “It is public knowledge that General Muhammadu Buhari (as he then was) and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress took part in public rallies against fuel hike in January 2012 and protests against insecurity in November 2014. “To that extent, the Buhari administration ought to restrain the police from banning peaceful rallies, against police brutality on October 20 in any manner whatsoever and however.”

