Falana to FG: You deceived Nigerians with your anti-corruption crusade

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari government had “used the anti-corruption crusade to deceive Nigerians”.

Falana, who condemned the state pardon granted former governors Joshua Dariye (Plateau) and Jolly Nyame (Taraba), both imprisoned for stealing, accused the Buhari administration of abandoning its promise to fight graft after riding to power on the anticorruption mantra.

Falana said this in an interview with newsmen in his Ilawe-Ekiti country home in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State during the 10th coronation anniversary of the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi, at the weekend.

According to him, the age and health grounds hammered on by the Federal Government for releasing the two former governors are self-serving and unacceptable.

The lawyer decried the rate at which those accused and established to have stolen public funds running into billions of naira have been discharged and acquitted by courts. Falana said: “As far as the government is concerned, the pardon is just an extension of the policy of abandonment of the anti-corruption crusade.

The government used the anti-corruption crusade to deceive Nigerians and as soon as the government got established little by little the whole anti-corruption collapsed. “There are convicts at the correctional centres who are much older than the two former governors.

By the way, the government has been giving different reasons for the pardon; we were told they are being released on compassionate grounds, on health grounds, and on age grounds but what is important is that the Buhari administration has abandoned the anti-corruption crusade.

“The pardon extended to the two former governors is an infinitesimal aspect of the abandonment of the anti- corruption crusade. There are those who have stolen billions of naira whose cases have been dropped or withdrawn from courts by the Attorney General of the Federation (Abubakar Malami), who simply filed prosequi motions.

There are others who were discharged and acquitted by courts on technical grounds. Not that huge money was not stolen by them but the cases were compromised by the regime, while the suspects have been asked to go and enjoy their loot.”

While expressing reservations about the recent call by a renowned lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola, for the setting up of a six-month interim government, Falana said the Federal Government must address what has led to the call by the elder statesman.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said: “While you may disagree with the call for an interim government, you must at the same time address what has led to the call, which is insecurity in the country.

Apart from issuing press statements, the government does not bother about insecurity in the country. They issue statements from time to time and President Buhari will assure Nigerians of the safety of their life and property but after that, we are waiting for the next attack.”

He also expressed fears over the conduct of the 2023 election following the growing tension in the land. Falana said: “Since many parts of the country have been taken over by terrorists it is difficult to talk of having a credible election next year.

There are some states and several local governments that have been completely overrun by terrorists. “There is no way you can hold elections in such states and local governments.

We are working towards a crisis which is going to lead to inconclusive elections if registered voters cannot exercise their franchise due to insecurity and negligence of the government.

Whoever is declared winner will have problems because those who lose elections will insist that you must conduct election in the areas where they are popular but which must have been taken over by the terrorists.”

He condemned the fixing of prices of nomination forms by political parties, describing it as illegal, adding that outrageous nomination fees are not part of the criteria stipulated by the constitution for those seeking for elective positions.

