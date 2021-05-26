News

Falana to NBA: Sanction AGs who flout court orders

Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to sanction Attorney Generals who encouraged the disobedience of court orders. Falana, who spoke during the ongoing NBA-SPIDEL Conference holding at Jogor Events Centre, Ibadan with the theme: “The Role of Public Interest in Governance in Nigeria,” said that all Attorney Generals that refused to make their governors to obey court judgements should resign. Speaking on the topic: “Anti-Corruption Model: Asset Declaration, Public Access and Emerging Issues,” the Learned Silk suggested that the NBA should also open a register for recording the names of Attorney Generals who disobeyed court orders.

