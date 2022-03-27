Sports

Falconets trounce Senegal 4-1, secures World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets on Saturday in Benin City earned a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after a comfortable 4-1 win over their counterparts from Senegal, for a 7-2 aggregate victory.

 

 

First leg heroine, Flourish Sebastine was again the cynosure, scoring a brace, in the 8th and 19th minutes to denude the visitors of any hope of a dramatic comeback at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Sebastine cruised to a hattrick at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies two weeks ago and was not to be stopped in the Edo State capital, whipping the ball into the net after only eight minutes to compound the situation for the Senegal girls.

 

Elegant midfielder Esther Onyenezide made it three on 25 minutes after converting from the penalty spot.

 

However, just as they did at home in Senegal, the Young Lionesses of Teranga scored from the spot as well, putting away from six yards after one of their strikers was upended in the Nigerian box.

 

In the second half, the Falconets sat comfortably on the game and allowed it run their way, taking things easy and cutting off the few onslaughts of the visitors.

 

Just before the final whistle of Eswatini referee Letticia Antonella Viana, Joy Jerry made it four for the two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up.

 

The result sends the Falconets straight to the World Cup holding 10th – 28th August in Costa Rica, and is a positive development just 72 hours before the Super Eagles go big for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket against the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja.

The Eagles and the Black Stars ended the first leg encounter 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday evening, with the return starting at 6pm inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Mike Tyson’s comeback fight postponed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to November. The bout was originally set for next month. But in a statement, promotional company Triller confirmed the fight would now take place on November 28 in Los Angeles, to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “Changing the […]
Sports

Omicron leads Euro clubs to raise Africa Cup of Nations safety concerns

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Covid-19 variant leads to ‘deep concerns’ from clubs • European Club Association seeks urgent talks with FIFA Europe’s clubs are seeking urgent talks with FIFA after raising concerns over player safety at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations. The emergence of the omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to countries around the world reintroducing restrictions and […]
Sports

All hands on deck to release D’Tigers kits –NBBF

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation is optimistic that the D’Tigers jerseys at the seaport in Lagos will be cleared before the commencement of the Olympics.   Reacting to a recent media report, the federation’s president, Musa Kida, said that all hands are on deck over the clearance of the kits from its sponsor-Peak. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica