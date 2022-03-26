Sports

Falconets trounce Senegal 4-1, show Eagles way to earn World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets on Saturday in Benin City earned a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after a comfortable 4-1 win over their counterparts from Senegal, for a 7-2 aggregate victory.

First leg heroine, Flourish Sebastine was again the cynosure, scoring a brace, in the 8th and 19th minutes to denude the visitors of any hope of a dramatic comeback at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Sebastine cruised to a hat-trick at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies two weeks ago and was not to be stopped in the Edo State capital, whipping the ball into the net after only eight minutes to compound the situation for the Senegal girls.

Elegant midfielder Esther Onyenezide made it three on 25 minutes after converting from the penalty spot. However, just as they did at home in Senegal, the Young Lionesses of Teranga scored from the spot as well, putting away from six yards after one of their strikers was upended in the Nigerian box.

In the second half, the Falconets sat comfortably on the game and allowed it run their way, taking things easy and cutting off the few onslaughts of the visitors. Just before the final whistle of Eswatini referee Letticia Antonella Viana, Joy Jerry made it four for the two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up.

The result sends the Falconets straight to the World Cup holding August 10 – 28 in Costa Rica, and is a positive development just 72 hours before the Super Eagles go big for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket against the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja.

The Eagles and the Black Stars ended the first leg encounter 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday evening, with the return starting at 6pm inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Diaz joins Liverpool from Porto for £37.5m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool have signed Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto in a deal worth 45m euros (£37.5m), with a further 15m euros (£12.5m) in potential bonuses. Diaz has signed a contract until 2027 with the Merseyside club, reports the BBC. The 25-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, who reportedly had a bid […]
Sports

Chelsea’s Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship

Posted on Author Reporter

  Billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has become a Portuguese citizen, adding the European Union member country’s passport to his Russian and Israeli ones. A spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed a report by Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday which cited justice ministry documents as saying the Russian-born businessman had been granted Portuguese citizenship on […]
Sports

Man City owner breaks silence after UCL final defeat, reveals plan for Guardiola

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has vowed to “send a strong message” in the transfer market this summer. City won the Premier League and Carabao Cup, but lost the Champions League final to Chelsea. The Etihad club remain desperate to conquer Europe with manager Pep Guardiola and Al Mubarak has promised to bolster […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica