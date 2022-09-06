Falcons battle USA again in redemption tie

Nigeria’s female national team, the Super Falcons, will on Tuesday night, hope to redeem themselves when they faceoff against world champions USA in another friendly encounter.

The second leg of the two-match tour of the friendly games will see the two sides clash in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Three-time world champions USA trounced the Falcons 4-0 in the two teams’ first encounter at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, with a brace from Sophia Smith and one each by Lindsay Horan and Alex Morgan. Both USA and Nigeria have qualified to participate at the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to be staged by Australia and New Zealand in the summer of next year.

Tuesday’s encounter will take place at the Audi Field in Washington. Audi Field is utilized by National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit and Major League Soccer team, D. C. United and though the USWNT have played 10 times previously in Washington (all at the RFK Stadium), it is their first run-out at the Audi Field. The game will commence at 11pm Nigeria time (6pm in Washington DC).

Meanwhile, prior to their clash with USWNT in Kansas City, the Super Falcons took time to have a ‘Meet and Greet’ session with some prominent Nigerians based in the State of Missouri, including Adeola Ajayi (ex-Nigeria basketball team player), Chioma Atanmo (Community Manager, Sporting KC), Olofu Agbaji (ex-Nigeria basketball team player), Tijani Idris (ex-Nigeria basketball team player) and David Ehindero (a U.S –based Nigerian businessman).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...