Sports

Falcons coach lists 10 local stars for USA Summer Series

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Falcons Randy Waldrum has named 10 players from the local league for next month’s Summer Series in the United States of America. France-based goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and Ngozi Okobi, who plays in Sweden, are also back to the squad. Waldrum must have been very impressed with what he saw at the recent Super 6 in Ijebu-Ode to include as many as 10 players for this invitational tournament, which kicks off on June 10 in Houston, Texas. Bayelsa Queens have as many as four of the call-ups from the domestic championship – Joy Bokiri, Amanda Mbanda, Abidemi Ibe and Celine Ottah. First-choice goalkeeper Nnadozie and midfielder Ngozo Okobi-Okeoghene, who missed the Turkish Women’s Cup triumph in February, have been recalled. Waldrum has submitted his 25-person squad with 15 players, who play overseas. The African champions will tackle Jamaica, Portugal and hosts USA in the Summer Series. THE FULL SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (CD Pozoalbense, Spain); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels FC) Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC, Belarus); Gloria Ogbonna (Edo Queens FC); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF, Spain); Oluwatosin Dimehin (Sunshine Queens FC); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens FC); Patricia George (Sands FC, Germany); Esther Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens FC) Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens FC); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Amanda Mbadi (Bayelsa Queens FC) Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Vivian Ikechukwu (Rivers Angels FC); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Francisca Ordega (Levante FC, Spain); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens FC); Charity Adule (SD Eibars FC, Spain)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era. It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former […]
Sports

Unity Cup starts in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Grassroots football came alive weekend in Deddere, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State when FC Chokali defeated Greater Tomorrow FC of Deddere 2-1 at the opening game of the 4th Edition of Mailafia Peace and Unity Cup competition, played under tight security.   Sponsor of Mailafia Peace and Unity Cup competition, Chief Suprintendent of […]
Sports

40 Eaglets undergo MRI test, final squad ready

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Forty players have undergone the mandatory MRI age test ahead of the U17 AFCON in Morocco with coach Fatai Amoo set to name his final squad shortly. SCORENigeria learnt the players underwent the age test on Thursday and Friday in Abuja. The result of the test, which will determine the final squad for the U17 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica