Falcons coach lists 10 local stars for USA Summer Series

Super Falcons Randy Waldrum has named 10 players from the local league for next month’s Summer Series in the United States of America. France-based goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and Ngozi Okobi, who plays in Sweden, are also back to the squad. Waldrum must have been very impressed with what he saw at the recent Super 6 in Ijebu-Ode to include as many as 10 players for this invitational tournament, which kicks off on June 10 in Houston, Texas. Bayelsa Queens have as many as four of the call-ups from the domestic championship – Joy Bokiri, Amanda Mbanda, Abidemi Ibe and Celine Ottah. First-choice goalkeeper Nnadozie and midfielder Ngozo Okobi-Okeoghene, who missed the Turkish Women’s Cup triumph in February, have been recalled. Waldrum has submitted his 25-person squad with 15 players, who play overseas. The African champions will tackle Jamaica, Portugal and hosts USA in the Summer Series. THE FULL SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (CD Pozoalbense, Spain); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels FC) Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC, Belarus); Gloria Ogbonna (Edo Queens FC); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF, Spain); Oluwatosin Dimehin (Sunshine Queens FC); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens FC); Patricia George (Sands FC, Germany); Esther Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens FC) Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens FC); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Amanda Mbadi (Bayelsa Queens FC) Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Vivian Ikechukwu (Rivers Angels FC); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Francisca Ordega (Levante FC, Spain); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens FC); Charity Adule (SD Eibars FC, Spain)
