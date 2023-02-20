Sports

Falcons continue woeful performance with 7th straight loss

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were beaten 1-0 by Colombia at the Leon Stadium on Saturday night in their second Women’s Revelations Cup game. It was their 7th straight loss in their preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand.

The team coached by Randy Waldrum are in terrible form, to say the least, ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the loss to the South Americans their seventh on the bounce.

The Colombians asserted themselves early in the game with their possession-based game. Linda Caicedo scored the only goal of the game in the 9th minute for Colombia. Toni Payne delivered a cross into the box in the 12th minute but the ball was easily gathered by Colombia keeper, Katherine Tapia.

With over 20 minutes played, Falcons created a couple of decent chances but met with a resilient defence.

Rasheedat Ajibade’s 24thminute long-range shot was saved by the impressive Tapia in goal for the South Americans. Head coach Randy Waldrum made some changes in the game at different times with Ayinde making way for Regina Oti in the 40th minute.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Chioma Ajunwa Grassroots Sports programme takes off in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The first in the series of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation grassroots sports initiative takes off Monday at the Yaba college of technology sports complex in Lagos.   Over 700 kids drawn from 35 schools will participate in the talent hunt program for athletics, football and taekwondo. The events will start at 9.00am. “We are expecting […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Tunisia, Japan celebrate unexpected swimming gold, Australia smash world record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunisia and Japan celebrated unexpected golds on the opening day of swimming medal events before normal service was resumed with the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team smashing their own world record on the way to the title in Tokyo. Chase Kalisz settled American nerves by delivering the country’s first gold of these Games, […]
Sports

Siasia optimistic as CAS shifts hearing to Feb 2021

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, whose hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) was shifted from Tuesday, October 6, 2020, till February 3, 2021, has exuded confidence in getting a fair hearing at the apex arbiter on sports disputes. Siasia’s appeal against the life ban slammed on him by FIFA was listed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica