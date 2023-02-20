Falcons continue woeful performance with 7th straight loss

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were beaten 1-0 by Colombia at the Leon Stadium on Saturday night in their second Women’s Revelations Cup game. It was their 7th straight loss in their preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand.

The team coached by Randy Waldrum are in terrible form, to say the least, ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the loss to the South Americans their seventh on the bounce.

The Colombians asserted themselves early in the game with their possession-based game. Linda Caicedo scored the only goal of the game in the 9th minute for Colombia. Toni Payne delivered a cross into the box in the 12th minute but the ball was easily gathered by Colombia keeper, Katherine Tapia.

With over 20 minutes played, Falcons created a couple of decent chances but met with a resilient defence.

Rasheedat Ajibade’s 24thminute long-range shot was saved by the impressive Tapia in goal for the South Americans. Head coach Randy Waldrum made some changes in the game at different times with Ayinde making way for Regina Oti in the 40th minute.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...