Sports

Falcons depart USA, shift focus to Japan friendly

Nine-time African champions and FIFA World Cup ever-present, Super Falcons of Nigeria have flown out of the United States of America after a two-match tour in which they lost the second narrowly to threetime world champions USWNT. Mexico –based forward Uchenna Kanu became the first Nigerian to score against the USWNT in 20 years when she slotted into the net in the 50th minute for the equalizer in the two teams’ second encounter at the Audi Field in Washington on Tuesday. The Americans won the first session in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday by four goals. An own goal by defender Oluwatosin Demehin in the 25th minute had put Nigeria behind in the game, just minutes after goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made a double save from marauding USWNT attackers.

Rose Lavelle restored USA’s lead in the 66th minute when she nodded in at the far left of Nnadozie’s goal off a pull-out by Megan Rapino. The delegation of Super Falcons departed from the United States on Wednesday, with focus now shifted to the friendly with Japan scheduled for next month. The Falcons will take on the Senior Women National Team of Japan in a prestige international friendly match at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday, October 6. The date falls within one of the FIFA Women International Windows for this year.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Pinnick wins historic FIFA council seat

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan and Lawrence Olaoye

See your new assignment as opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation, Buhari urges Pinnick The President of the Nigeria Football Federation has become a member of the FIFA Council, the highest decision-making body in world football, after claiming a landslide victory in an election held during the Confederation of African Football General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco […]
Sports

Nunez scores as Liverpool win Community Shield

Posted on Author Reporter

  Summer signing Darwin Nunez sealed victory as Liverpool landed the first blow of the season on champions Manchester City by winning a thrilling Community Shield encounter. The FA Cup winners were pipped to the Premier League title by a single point last term after a season-long fight with City, but came out on top […]
Sports

Cameroon win heavyweight battle as final African playoff spots decided

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cameroon beat Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in a contest of two continental heavyweights to join Algeria, Nigeria and Tunisia in securing the last four places in March’s African World Cup playoffs as the group phase came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday. Karl Toko Ekambi scored for Cameroon as they snatched a narrow home win […]

