Falcons: Fire Waldrum now – Izilien

…says Nigerian coahes can rebuild nine-time WAFCON champs

  • Wants early preparation for World Cup

 

  • Calls for injection of young players

 

A former coach of the senior national women’s team, Godwin Izilien, has charged the Nigeria Football Federation to fire Super Falcons Coach, Randy Waldrum, with immediate effect.

Waldrum led Falcons to a rather below average performance at the just concluded Women Africa nations Cup which South Africa’s Banyana Banyana won on Saturday. Falcons went into the tournament seeking a 10th title following decades of dominance on the continent, winning nine of the 11 editions before Morocco 2022.

 

The Nigerian team won three games and lost three in the six matches played at the WAFCON. After a penalty shootout defeat suffered against host Morocco in the semis, the Falcons again lost 1-0 to Zambia in the Third Place match.

Raising concern over the invincibility of the team over the years. Izilien, who led Falcons to clinch WAFCON in 2004, however said he was not surprised about the development because the team does not have a good coach while many of the players are too old to still be in the system.

He said: “The white coach goofed all through the tournament. He kept some young and quality players on the bench and was parading old players who could not run well. Kalu for example should be starting every game while it is a shame that some players who were with me in 2004 are still in the national team today.

“The South Africans and others have structures and they have been working hard to get to our level. Because we ignored getting younger ones into the team, many of these countries have caught up with us and left us behind.”

 

Izilein added that since the Onome Ebi-led side managed to win a World Cup ticket, preparation should start early with a view to rebuilding the team.

“As I said earlier, Waldrum should go while the federation engages a Nigerian who can go round the catchment areas to get fresh talents. We have quality players in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Lagos and southwest in general.

 

