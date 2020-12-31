Sports

Falcons for Turkey tournament

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed that the Nigeria female national team, Super Falcons, will be taking part in a tournament in Turkey to keep them in shape after their failure to qualify for the only competition taking place in 2021, the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a communique released after the meeting of the NFF Executive Committee held at Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, it was stated that as a way of getting the Senior Women National Team busy, the team will be taking part in the competition while also playing two games in Morocco.

“As a way of getting the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, busy in a period of long inactivity occasioned by the postponement of the 12th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations to year 2022, the Executive Committee approved a proposal by its Technical and Development Sub- Committee for the team to participate in a tournament in Turkey and two-match tour of Morocco in February 2021,” the communique read.

Apart from the Super Falcons, the communique also said that the Golden Eagletswould betakingpartinthecoming WAFU Cup taking place in Benin Republic next year despite the cancellation of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

