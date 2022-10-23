Sports

Falcons handed tough draw for 2023 FIFA World Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will have their hand full at the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup coming up in the summer of next year in New Zealand and Australia after they were handed a tough draw.

The country’s women team was on Saturday in a ceremony held in Auckland/Tâmaki Makaurau drawn in Group B alongside co-host, Australia with Canada and Ireland completing the group.

Nigeria will play Canada in her first match of the competition to be staged in a total of nine cities (five in Australia and four in New Zealand), and which will boast 32 teams – the biggest in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since it began in China in 1991. Joint-hosts New Zealand will battle Norway, Philippines and Switzerland in Group A.

Nigeria, alongside USA, Brazil, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Japan are the only seven countries to have featured in all previous editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, between China 1991 and France 2019.

The Falcons were on tour of Canada six months ago, where they played two matches against Olympic champions Canada, losing one narrowly and drawing the other.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

