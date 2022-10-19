Sports

Falcons know 2023 World Cup foes Saturday

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Super Falcons could face tough opponents in the group stage of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup as the draw is conducted in Auckland, Australia on Saturday.

The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20, 2023.

Nine-time African champions, Nigeria face a tough draw after they were drawn in Pot 4 with the weakest qualifiers for the World Cup. This means they could face some of the biggest-hitting heavyweights in world football at this level like reigning champions USA, the Netherlands, Spain, Japan, France, England and Germany by the first round of the tournament. The Falcons reached the knockout rounds of the 2019 World Cup hosted by France.

 

