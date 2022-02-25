Falcons lament traumatic experience at Abuja Airport

Super Falcons players and officials have lamented the traumatic treatment melted at them by the officials of the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Abuja, at about midnight after their triumphant display in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. Falcons defeated Elephant host team 1-0 to secure their passage to the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco. In a now-viral video, officials and players of the Super Falcons expressed frustrations after being held ‘hostage’ at airport.

“Super Falcons players and officials after arriving in Nigeria at 12 midnight, were delayed for over three hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja on issues of COVID-19 clearance as the airport officials demanded bribes to clear the team that already took the mandatory COVID test to return home after the victory against Cote d’Ivoire,” one of the officials alleged.

One of the players, Uchenna Kalu, was seen lying on the floor, in pain and dire need of medical attention. The Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum could not hide his anger eitheras he described the whole situation as frustrating and complete ‘nonsense’. He said: “This is very frustrating, we had a two-hour flight from Ivory Coast and we have been in this room for over three hours.

“It is very frustrating to come back home and the players have to go through this. This is nonsense, all these COVID rules… we have already taken the test multiple times to be able to play the game, so I don’t really understand it, but it is very frustrating.” Meanwhile, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation have described the incident as unfortunate and promised to get to the root of the matter. Dare, clearly disappointed with the incident, said a complete account of what happened has been received by his office and the Ministry will send it to the NCDC and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that our footballers, sports men and women are treated fairly and respectfully.

