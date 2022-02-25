Sports

Falcons lament traumatic experience at Abuja Airport

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on Falcons lament traumatic experience at Abuja Airport

Super Falcons players and officials have lamented the traumatic treatment melted at them by the officials of the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Abuja, at about midnight after their triumphant display in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. Falcons defeated Elephant host team 1-0 to secure their passage to the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco. In a now-viral video, officials and players of the Super Falcons expressed frustrations after being held ‘hostage’ at airport.

“Super Falcons players and officials after arriving in Nigeria at 12 midnight, were delayed for over three hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja on issues of COVID-19 clearance as the airport officials demanded bribes to clear the team that already took the mandatory COVID test to return home after the victory against Cote d’Ivoire,” one of the officials alleged.

One of the players, Uchenna Kalu, was seen lying on the floor, in pain and dire need of medical attention. The Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum could not hide his anger eitheras he described the whole situation as frustrating and complete ‘nonsense’. He said: “This is very frustrating, we had a two-hour flight from Ivory Coast and we have been in this room for over three hours.

“It is very frustrating to come back home and the players have to go through this. This is nonsense, all these COVID rules… we have already taken the test multiple times to be able to play the game, so I don’t really understand it, but it is very frustrating.” Meanwhile, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation have described the incident as unfortunate and promised to get to the root of the matter. Dare, clearly disappointed with the incident, said a complete account of what happened has been received by his office and the Ministry will send it to the NCDC and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that our footballers, sports men and women are treated fairly and respectfully.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Keita, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Liverpool could be without Naby Keita for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday after it was reported he had tested positive for COVID- 19.   The reports came from Guinean journalist Amadou Makadji, who says that Keita has now returned a positive test for the virus.   Four other Guinea players are also said […]
Sports

Serie A: Rebic avoids embarrassment for leaders AC Milan

Posted on Author Reporter

  AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Salernitana on Saturday which kept them top of Serie A but also handed the title advantage to city rivals Inter. Seven-time European champions AC Milan have a two-point lead. However, Inter, still smarting from a midweek Champions League home loss to Liverpool, have two […]
Sports

A year without fans lays bare soccer’s true soul

Posted on Author Reporter

  A year ago at The Shay, home to fifth-tier English soccer club Halifax FC, fans followed time-honoured traditions – they walked to the match from local pubs and queued for pie at half time. But the 2,000 or so supporters also sensed things were about to change. While they could watch their team play […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica