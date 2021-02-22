Sports

Falcons look to extend winning streak in Turkey

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

African champions Nigeria intend to deploy their rich vein of form to overwhelm Nzalang National of Equatorial Guinea as the group phase of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament wounds up on Tuesday.

 

The 1999 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists pipped Uzbekistan 1-0 on Saturday evening – same scoreline they earned over CSKA Moscow’s Ladies squad in their opener to the tournament on Thursday.

 

Midfielder Halimat Ayinde got the goal off a fine pull out by Captain Asisat Oshoala in the 47th minute to give Nigeria the three points.

 

Coach Randy Waldrum waxed lyrical after his second win in as many matches in charge of the nine-time African champions. “It is good to sustain the habit of winning.

 

That winning mentality is key and once we habitualize it, we keep it and keep going with it. We will need it in qualifying matches and the big tournaments.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Euro roundup: Vinícius Júnior wrestles Real Madrid to victory while Atalanta crush Lazio

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior came off the bench to fire his side to a scrappy 1-0 home victory against Real Valladolid in La Liga as the champions found a way to win despite failing to sparkle. The Brazilian, who replaced the ineffective Luka Jovic, fought to win the ball back on the edge of the area and after […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrid beat Celta Vigo to go top

Posted on Author Reporter

Real Madrid went top of La Liga with a comfortable win against in-form Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu. The visitors arrived in Madrid unbeaten since November 21, but were behind after six minutes when Lucas Vazquez headed home Marco Asensio’s cross.</span;> <span;>Asensio got on the scoresheet himself in the second half when he sidefooted in […]
Sports

Ajagba targets ‘dream fight’ with Joshua in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian h e a v y – w e i g h t boxer, Efe Ajagba, says it will be a dream come true to go head to head with Anthony Joshua in front of boxing lovers in Nigeria. Born in Nigeria, Ajagba is one of the fast-rising heavyweight boxers in the world, and he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica