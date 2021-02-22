Falcons look to extend winning streak in Turkey

African champions Nigeria intend to deploy their rich vein of form to overwhelm Nzalang National of Equatorial Guinea as the group phase of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament wounds up on Tuesday.

The 1999 FIFA World Cup quarter finalists pipped Uzbekistan 1-0 on Saturday evening – same scoreline they earned over CSKA Moscow’s Ladies squad in their opener to the tournament on Thursday.

Midfielder Halimat Ayinde got the goal off a fine pull out by Captain Asisat Oshoala in the 47th minute to give Nigeria the three points.

Coach Randy Waldrum waxed lyrical after his second win in as many matches in charge of the nine-time African champions. “It is good to sustain the habit of winning.

That winning mentality is key and once we habitualize it, we keep it and keep going with it. We will need it in qualifying matches and the big tournaments.”

Like this: Like Loading...