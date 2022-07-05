Falcons lose again to South Africa in WAFCON opener

It was another opening day defeat against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco.

Just like it happened in 2018 when South Africa defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the opening game of the WAFCON in Ghana, Banyana defeated the Super Falcons 2-1 in Rabat. In 2018, despite losing the opening game, Nigeria went ahead to lift the trophy as they defeated South Africa on penalties in the final game. Two second half goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia inspired Banyana Banyana to a win over the Super Falcons who netted a late consolation goal through Rasheedat Ajibade at Stade Moulay Hassan in Morocco.

South Africa will be hoping to go all the way and clinch their maiden WAFCON title in the North African country. South Africa did most of the attacking in the opening exchanges and they won several corner-kicks which were cleared away by the Super Falcons with ease.

The Nigerians were also able to contain the lively Kgatlana and her strikepartner Seoposenwe who was looking to make late runs into the opposition’s box.

The Nigerians were happy to play on the counterattack with Toni Payne and Ifeoma Onumonu keen to use their blistering speed in the wide areas to cut open the South African defence.

The ninetime African champions also attempted to play through balls for Oshoala, but the experienced Noko Matlou and her defence did well to cut out passes and crosses from Super Falcons and neutralise the dangerous Nigerian attacker in the process.

