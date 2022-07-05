Sports

Falcons lose again to South Africa in WAFCON opener

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It was another opening day defeat against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco.

 

Just like it happened in 2018 when South Africa defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the opening game of the WAFCON in Ghana, Banyana defeated the Super Falcons 2-1 in Rabat. In 2018, despite losing the opening game, Nigeria went ahead to lift the trophy as they defeated South Africa on penalties in the final game. Two second half goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia inspired Banyana Banyana to a win over the Super Falcons who netted a late consolation goal through Rasheedat Ajibade at Stade Moulay Hassan in Morocco.

 

South Africa will be hoping to go all the way and clinch their maiden WAFCON title in the North African country. South Africa did most of the attacking in the opening exchanges and they won several corner-kicks which were cleared away by the Super Falcons with ease.

 

The Nigerians were also able to contain the lively Kgatlana and her strikepartner Seoposenwe who was looking to make late runs into the opposition’s box.

The Nigerians were happy to play on the counterattack with Toni Payne and Ifeoma Onumonu keen to use their blistering speed in the wide areas to cut open the South African defence.

The ninetime African champions also attempted to play through balls for Oshoala, but the experienced Noko Matlou and her defence did well to cut out passes and crosses from Super Falcons and neutralise the dangerous Nigerian attacker in the process.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Arsenal, Aston Villa fight over Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Top English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa have joined in the race to land Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, According to Corriere dello Sport, Genk striker Paul Onuachu is attracting interest from many clubs across England and Europe. Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the sides who seem to retain an interest in […]
Sports

EPL: Buendia header earns Villa win at Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emiliano Buendia scored the winner for Aston Villa as Duncan Ferguson’s second spell in interim charge of Everton began with defeat at Goodison Park. Buendia sent a looping near-post header over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the far corner shortly before half-time, reports the BBC. There were unsavoury scenes during the celebrations, with Matty […]
Sports

Victorious D’Tigress back in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  African champions, D’Tigress are back in Nigeria with the most prestigious trophy on the continent. The Nigerian queens defeated Mali 70-59 Sunday night in Yaounde to win the 2021 Afrobasket Women. The feat means they have continued to dominate African basketball winning the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions without dropping a game. Nigeria had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica