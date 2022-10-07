Sports

Falcons lose in Japan as Flamingos depart Turkey for India

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria again lost their friendly match as they surrendered to a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Japan yesterday morning in Kobe. This happened as Nigeria’s U-17 girls, Flamingos, flew out of Turkey after a 10-day training camp in final preparation for this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India. A string of brilliant saves by first-choice goal-tender Chiamaka Nnadozie kept Nigeria in the game in the first half, and the Falcons almost took a surprise lead when defender Ashleigh Plumptre struck the woodwork from a free-kick. Tanaka scored her first in the 65th minute when she chest-controlled the ball from a free-kick and slammed past Nnadozie.

The second came three minutes later, from the penalty spot, after a harsh challenge from Osinachi Ohale on an advancing Japanese forward in the Nigeria area. Both teams used the game as part of their preparations for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand. The Nigeria Football Federation a press statement from its Director of Media at the Demola Olajire said he team of 21 players and 12 officials flew out of the Istanbul International Airport to Goa – the Indian city where the Flamingos will prosecute their group B games against Germany and New Zealand.

They will fly to Bhubaneswar for their final game against Chile During their 10-day camping in the Turkish city of Kocaeli, the Flamingos defeated the Galatasaray Women team 3-1 with a brace from Edidiong Etim and one by top scorer Opeyemi Ajakaye. However, they lost their second friendly 1-3 to Fenerbahce Women at the same venue.

 

